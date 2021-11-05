Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Still A Buy After plugging 4.50% Last Week?

During the recent session, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.13% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $27.84, that puts it down -32.13 from that peak though still a striking 61.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.02 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CNK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) registered a 3.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.13% in intraday trading to $21.07 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.50%, and it has moved by -6.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 139.23%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is 23.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.79, which implies an increase of 11.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, CNK is trading at a discount of -51.87% off the target high and 31.18% off the low.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.20% this quarter and then jump 95.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $433.48 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $595.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.50%. While earnings are projected to return -520.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.00% per annum.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc. insiders own 11.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.53%, with the float percentage being 105.12%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 350 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.29 million shares (or 13.62% of all shares), a total value of $357.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.37 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $227.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.79 million, or about 3.17% of the stock, which is worth about $58.9 million.