Is AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $97.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.48% or -$15.16. The 52-week high for the AMN share is $123.72, that puts it down -27.21 from that peak though still a striking 39.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $58.48. The company’s market capitalization is $5.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 412.89K shares over the past three months.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) trade information

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) registered a -13.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.48% in intraday trading to $97.26 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.18%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.92%. The short interest in AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $124.44, which implies an increase of 21.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $141.00 respectively. As a result, AMN is trading at a discount of -44.97% off the target high and -7.96% off the low.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.30% this quarter and then jump 11.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $782.12 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $751.85 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $520.48 million and $631.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.30% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.40%. While earnings are projected to return -38.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.50% per annum.

AMN Dividends

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s Major holders

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.78%, with the float percentage being 97.60%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 462 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 16.05% of all shares), a total value of $735.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $513.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $361.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.34 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $129.83 million.