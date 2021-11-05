Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Investing Potential Is $1.06

During the last session, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s traded shares were 4.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.13. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GRNQ share is $3.18, that puts it down -200.0 from that peak though still a striking 53.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $70.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.57 million shares over the past three months.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GRNQ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $1.06 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.19%, and it has moved by 56.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.72%. The short interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 86.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GRNQ is trading at a discount of -654.72% off the target high and -654.72% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.25 million by the end of Mar 2019.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.00%. While earnings are projected to return -167.00% in 2021.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Greenpro Capital Corp. insiders own 64.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.82%, with the float percentage being 2.32%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s that is approximately 0.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 44545.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $85971.0 market value.