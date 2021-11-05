For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the recent session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.37% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the LAZR share is $47.80, that puts it down -181.18 from that peak though still a striking 40.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.11. The company’s market capitalization is $5.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. LAZR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) registered a 1.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.37% in intraday trading to $17.00 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.44%, and it has moved by 12.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.41%. The short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 21.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 39.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, LAZR is trading at a discount of -123.53% off the target high and -5.88% off the low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 123.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.95 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -723.90% in 2021.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc. insiders own 16.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.45%, with the float percentage being 39.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.69 million shares (or 7.15% of all shares), a total value of $388.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.91 million shares, is of Canvas GP 1, LLC’s that is approximately 2.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $234.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.18 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $113.61 million.