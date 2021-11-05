Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.67% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the FTCH share is $73.87, that puts it down -92.62 from that peak though still a striking 10.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.29. The company’s market capitalization is $14.38B, and the average trade volume was 3.77 million shares over the past three months.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FTCH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) registered a -0.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.67% in intraday trading to $38.35 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.88%, and it has moved by 10.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.16%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.63, which implies an increase of 33.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, FTCH is trading at a discount of -108.6% off the target high and 0.91% off the low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 77.20% this quarter and then jump 95.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $591.34 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $713.33 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $367.12 million and $540.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 61.10% and then jump by 32.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -706.40% in 2021.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Farfetch Limited insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.77%, with the float percentage being 102.83%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 446 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 33.18 million shares (or 10.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.76 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.65 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Farfetch Limited (FTCH) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Artisan Developing World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. owns about 7.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $401.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.49 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $377.01 million.