During The Past Six Months, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Shares Took An -80.90% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s traded shares were 6.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.40, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HEXO share is $11.04, that puts it down -688.57 from that peak though still a striking 9.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $401.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.26 million shares over the past three months.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $1.40 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.15%, and it has moved by -18.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.51%. The short interest in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is 27.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.40%. While earnings are projected to return 87.30% in 2021.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 13 and December 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders own 6.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.34%, with the float percentage being 16.32%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.18 million shares (or 4.33% of all shares), a total value of $76.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.6 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 1.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 13.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $3.28 million.