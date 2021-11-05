During The Past Six Months, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) Shares Took An -15.07% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.85% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CLSN share is $3.48, that puts it down -282.42 from that peak though still a striking 48.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $78.66M, and the average trade volume was 938.08K shares over the past three months.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CLSN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) registered a -0.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.85% in intraday trading to $0.91 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.20%, and it has moved by 2.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 83.60%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 69.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, CLSN is trading at a discount of -229.67% off the target high and -229.67% off the low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 70.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease 0.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $125k and $125k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.00% and then drop by -4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.80%. While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2021.

CLSN Dividends

Celsion Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Celsion Corporation insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.56%, with the float percentage being 15.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.68 million shares (or 4.25% of all shares), a total value of $4.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.61 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $1.6 million.