Does NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) Still Look Attractive After A 24.59% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s traded shares were 3.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.62% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the DNOW share is $11.98, that puts it down -32.08 from that peak though still a striking 51.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DNOW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) trade information

NOW Inc. (DNOW) registered a 8.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.62% in intraday trading to $9.07 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.59%, and it has moved by 10.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.47%. The short interest in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is 2.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.25, which implies an increase of 25.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, DNOW is trading at a discount of -65.38% off the target high and -4.74% off the low.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 112.50% this quarter and then jump 108.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $423.52 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $416.72 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $320.37 million and $319 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.20% and then jump by 30.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.50%. While earnings are projected to return -340.20% in 2021.

DNOW Dividends

NOW Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Major holders

NOW Inc. insiders own 0.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.80%, with the float percentage being 96.74%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 336 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.66 million shares (or 15.97% of all shares), a total value of $167.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $109.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NOW Inc. (DNOW) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $70.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.99 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $30.14 million.