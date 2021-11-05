Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) After A 16.98% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares were 17.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.44% or $0.33. The 52-week high for the SOFI share is $28.26, that puts it down -21.34 from that peak though still a striking 56.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.10. The company’s market capitalization is $18.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.27 million shares over the past three months.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) registered a 1.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.44% in intraday trading to $23.29 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.98%, and it has moved by 40.13% in 30 days. The short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 46.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.42, which implies an increase of 4.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.50 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, SOFI is trading at a discount of -28.81% off the target high and 29.15% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $251.61 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $274.69 million by the end of Dec 2021.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders own 26.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.93%, with the float percentage being 44.63%. Softbank Group Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 288 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 117.8 million shares (or 14.82% of all shares), a total value of $2.26 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.3 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $772.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are Baron Global Advantage Fund and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Baron Global Advantage Fund owns about 3.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.47 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $34.97 million.