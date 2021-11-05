Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) Have Jumped 60.15% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.36% or $6.77. The 52-week high for the CDXS share is $35.36, that puts it up 15.26 from that peak though still a striking 66.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.03. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 615.77K shares over the past three months.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CDXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) trade information

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) registered a 19.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.36% in intraday trading to $41.73 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by 24.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 146.72%. The short interest in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) is 6.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.29, which implies a decrease of -14.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, CDXS is trading at a discount of -0.65% off the target high and 30.51% off the low.

Codexis Inc. (CDXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Codexis Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Codexis Inc. (CDXS) shares have gone up 80.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 15.00% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.5 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.65 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.39 million and $21.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.00% and then jump by 41.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.00%. While earnings are projected to return -91.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CDXS Dividends

Codexis Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s Major holders

Codexis Inc. insiders own 2.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.99%, with the float percentage being 102.68%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.68 million shares (or 10.33% of all shares), a total value of $151.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.66 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 10.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $150.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Codexis Inc. (CDXS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 6.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 2.63% of the stock, which is worth about $38.59 million.