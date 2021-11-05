Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT)’s 24.56% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CKPT share is $5.38, that puts it down -26.89 from that peak though still a striking 48.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $335.49M, and the average trade volume was 670.02K shares over the past three months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CKPT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $4.24 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.56%, and it has moved by 36.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.91%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.80, which implies an increase of 73.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, CKPT is trading at a discount of -371.7% off the target high and -88.68% off the low.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -55.60% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28k and $27k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 328.60% and then jump by 566.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.80%. While earnings are projected to return 40.90% in 2021.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 15.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.29%, with the float percentage being 15.80%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.58 million shares (or 8.95% of all shares), a total value of $7.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.03 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $2.34 million.