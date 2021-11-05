Can You Get A Quick Recovery From UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Given A -60.0% drop From High?

During the recent session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s traded shares were 2.86 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$1.26. The 52-week high for the PATH share is $90.00, that puts it down -60.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.20. The company’s market capitalization is $30.09B, and the average trade volume was 5.35 million shares over the past three months.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PATH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

UiPath Inc. (PATH) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $56.25 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.35%, and it has moved by 12.06% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.80, which implies an increase of 20.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, PATH is trading at a discount of -52.89% off the target high and 28.89% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.63 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $280.46 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 82.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

UiPath Inc. insiders own 23.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.79%, with the float percentage being 73.37%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 324 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.38 million shares (or 5.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.59 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.11 million shares, is of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $742.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of UiPath Inc. (PATH) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $619.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.15 million, or about 0.73% of the stock, which is worth about $165.49 million.