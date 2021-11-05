Can OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -85.03% YTD?

During the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OCFT share is $24.95, that puts it down -745.76 from that peak though still a striking -1.02% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.98. The company’s market capitalization is $1.20B, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.64% in intraday trading to $2.95 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.61%, and it has moved by -20.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.60%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -27.30% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $166.18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $199.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $139.99 million and $163.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.70% and then jump by 22.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.19% per annum.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.60%, with the float percentage being 18.65%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.89 million shares (or 4.84% of all shares), a total value of $227.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.41 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 3.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $161.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Developing Markets Fund owns about 12.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.21 million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $98.7 million.