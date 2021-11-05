BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Rose 71.47% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 136.21% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares were 3.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.17% or $0.99. The 52-week high for the BCTX share is $9.50, that puts it up 3.55 from that peak though still a striking 71.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $141.17M, and the average trade volume was 2.18 million shares over the past three months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) registered a 11.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.17% in intraday trading to $9.85 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.93%, and it has moved by 37.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 126.57%.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 23.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.38%, with the float percentage being 58.10%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $4.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4862.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33012.0 market value.