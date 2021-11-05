Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $334.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.94% or $40.97. The 52-week high for the BILL share is $312.99, that puts it up 6.53 from that peak though still a striking 73.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $89.19. The company’s market capitalization is $29.83B, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. BILL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) registered a 13.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.94% in intraday trading to $334.87 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by 7.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 170.20%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $345.07, which implies an increase of 2.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $270.00 and $410.00 respectively. As a result, BILL is trading at a discount of -22.44% off the target high and 19.37% off the low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -400.00% this quarter and then drop -666.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 104.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104.67 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.04 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -69.10% in 2021.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

Bill.com Holdings Inc. insiders own 4.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.72%, with the float percentage being 91.18%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 491 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 7.83% of all shares), a total value of $1.47 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.04 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 3.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $918.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.19 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $585.08 million.