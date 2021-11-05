BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) Surged -9.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares were 3.11 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.63% or $10.84. The 52-week high for the BIGC share is $96.66, that puts it down -70.51 from that peak though still a striking 25.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.17. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BIGC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) registered a 23.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.63% in intraday trading to $56.69 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.31%, and it has moved by -9.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.49%. The short interest in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) is 9.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.91, which implies an increase of 21.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, BIGC is trading at a discount of -58.76% off the target high and -0.55% off the low.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -58.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.84 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.89 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.73 million and $43.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.00% and then jump by 41.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 25.80% in 2021.

BIGC Dividends

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. insiders own 14.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.06%, with the float percentage being 88.97%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 269 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.6 million shares (or 9.29% of all shares), a total value of $428.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.06 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $328.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 2.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $190.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $68.13 million.