After Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Surges -318.85% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s traded shares were 16.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the APDN share is $13.64, that puts it down -138.05 from that peak though still a striking 18.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.65. The company’s market capitalization is $43.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 55960.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 197.90K shares over the past three months.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. APDN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $5.73 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.00%, and it has moved by 16.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.86%. The short interest in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.67, which implies an increase of 67.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, APDN is trading at a discount of -318.85% off the target high and -91.97% off the low.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 62.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 310.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.94 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.29 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $313k and $1.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 519.80% and then jump by 141.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.30%. While earnings are projected to return 65.70% in 2021.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. insiders own 10.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.68%, with the float percentage being 29.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 3.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60376.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 63913.0, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.