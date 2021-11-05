After A -0.58% Drop In The Last Week, Does The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s traded shares were 0.72 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.25% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BODY share is $18.20, that puts it down -256.16 from that peak though still a striking 7.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average trade volume was 1.96 million shares over the past three months.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. BODY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) registered a -1.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.25% in intraday trading to $5.11 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by -0.96% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 46.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $11.50 respectively. As a result, BODY is trading at a discount of -125.05% off the target high and -27.2% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $246.93 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $263.64 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -167.10% in 2021.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

The Beachbody Company Inc. insiders own 17.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.82%, with the float percentage being 44.90%. Raine Capital Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 33.55 million shares (or 20.10% of all shares), a total value of $348.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.53 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 2.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $47.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) shares are iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Managed Portfolio Series- Friess Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 60285.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.63 million.