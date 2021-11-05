Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) Are Up 5.66%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.28% or -$8.57. The 52-week high for the ADGI share is $59.50, that puts it down -173.82 from that peak though still a striking 5.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.50. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74B, and the average trade volume was 636.97K shares over the past three months.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ADGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.74.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) trade information

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) registered a -28.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.28% in intraday trading to $21.73 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.63%, and it has moved by -2.16% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.50, which implies an increase of 57.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, ADGI is trading at a discount of -176.12% off the target high and -51.86% off the low.

ADGI Dividends

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s Major holders

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 53.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.77%, with the float percentage being 107.03%. Inverness Counsel, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12000.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10700.0 shares, is of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.08 million, or about 0.97% of the stock, which is worth about $36.45 million.