A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR), As It Continued To Fall -82.95% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the MTCR share is $11.00, that puts it down -720.9 from that peak though still a striking 0.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.33. The company’s market capitalization is $37.84M, and the average trade volume was 979.94K shares over the past three months.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. MTCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $1.34 this Thursday, 11/04/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.26%, and it has moved by -62.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.36%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.10, which implies an increase of 81.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, MTCR is trading at a discount of -1019.4% off the target high and 25.37% off the low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.70% this quarter and then jump 48.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -28.70% in 2021.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Metacrine Inc. insiders own 21.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.30%, with the float percentage being 79.27%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.06 million shares (or 11.69% of all shares), a total value of $24.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.06 million shares, is of venBio Partners LLC’s that is approximately 11.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 0.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.31 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 million.