Year-To-Date, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BENE) Price Has Increase 6.17%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s traded shares were 1.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.58% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the BENE share is $18.90, that puts it down -77.13 from that peak though still a striking 7.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.84. The company’s market capitalization is $162.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) trade information

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) registered a -5.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.58% in intraday trading to $10.67 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.65%, and it has moved by 5.85% in 30 days. The short interest in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) is 4050.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.38 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BENE Dividends

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)’s Major holders

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.15%, with the float percentage being 102.15%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.94 million shares (or 24.71% of all shares), a total value of $29.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 8.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (BENE) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37712.0, or about 0.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.38 million.