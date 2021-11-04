Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) Has Been Rising 117.41% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the HX share is $22.39, that puts it down -412.36 from that peak though still a striking 71.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $75.82M, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $4.37 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.82%, and it has moved by 80.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 117.41%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.00, which implies an increase of 51.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, HX is trading at a discount of -105.95% off the target high and -105.95% off the low.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.18 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.14 million by the end of Dec 2019.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.70%. While earnings are projected to return 33.50% in 2021.

HX Dividends

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.19%, with the float percentage being 2.19%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 2.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25276.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40820.0.