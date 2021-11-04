Will Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.29% or $4.92. The 52-week high for the CCRN share is $23.22, that puts it up 14.06 from that peak though still a striking 73.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.27. The company’s market capitalization is $827.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 310.83K shares over the past three months.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CCRN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) registered a 22.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.29% in intraday trading to $27.02 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.58%, and it has moved by 2.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 167.55%. The short interest in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.43, which implies a decrease of -20.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, CCRN is trading at a discount of -11.03% off the target high and 33.38% off the low.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 183.30% this quarter and then jump 5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $318.86 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $279.94 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $174.57 million and $215.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 82.70% and then jump by 29.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.80%. While earnings are projected to return 77.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.90% per annum.

CCRN Dividends

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. insiders own 5.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.46%, with the float percentage being 99.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.65 million shares (or 14.87% of all shares), a total value of $93.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $40.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $13.55 million.