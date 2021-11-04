What Will Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Be Like After It Drops -121.77% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares were 3.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.14% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ATUS share is $38.30, that puts it down -121.77 from that peak though still a striking 6.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.07. The company’s market capitalization is $4.74B, and the average trade volume was 6.53 million shares over the past three months.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. ATUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) registered a -0.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.14% in intraday trading to $17.27 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.73%, and it has moved by -9.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.19, which implies an increase of 44.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, ATUS is trading at a discount of -195.31% off the target high and -15.81% off the low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5,300.00% this quarter and then drop -10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.53 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.48 billion and $2.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.70% and then drop by -0.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 256.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.21% per annum.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc. insiders own 13.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.63%, with the float percentage being 58.40%. Soroban Capital Partners LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 529 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 27.0 million shares (or 5.91% of all shares), a total value of $921.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $669.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $211.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.88 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $166.59 million.