What To Expect As Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) Delivers An 159.02% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KDMN share is $9.48, that puts it down -0.11 from that peak though still a striking 66.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.67B, and the average trade volume was 9.14 million shares over the past three months.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) trade information

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $9.47 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.64%, and it has moved by 6.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 167.80%.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.30% this quarter and then drop -17.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -38.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $540k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.8 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $490k and $615k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.20% and then jump by 517.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.30%. While earnings are projected to return -39.30% in 2021.

KDMN Dividends

Kadmon Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s Major holders

Kadmon Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.36%, with the float percentage being 100.53%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 214 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.93 million shares (or 9.31% of all shares), a total value of $61.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.71 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kadmon Holdings Inc. (KDMN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.41 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $38.44 million.