What To Expect As Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Delivers An 28.47% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s traded shares were 7.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.49, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GEVO share is $15.57, that puts it down -107.88 from that peak though still a striking 87.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.30 million shares over the past three months.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. GEVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $7.49 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.14%, and it has moved by 18.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 620.19%. The short interest in Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 34.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 52.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, GEVO is trading at a discount of -140.32% off the target high and -73.56% off the low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -76.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $192k and $531k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.60% and then jump by 33.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 70.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Gevo Inc. insiders own 2.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.86%, with the float percentage being 39.84%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 16.37 million shares (or 8.30% of all shares), a total value of $119.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.61 million, or about 2.34% of the stock, which is worth about $28.71 million.