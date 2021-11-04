What Should You Do With Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s traded shares were 2.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the GOL share is $11.43, that puts it down -82.3 from that peak though still a striking 14.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. GOL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.67.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $6.27 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.67%, and it has moved by -14.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.01, which implies an increase of 30.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, GOL is trading at a discount of -91.39% off the target high and -3.67% off the low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.80% this quarter and then drop -250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $406.71 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $626.96 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $181.28 million and $350.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 124.40% and then jump by 79.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.70%. While earnings are projected to return 61.70% in 2021.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.19%, with the float percentage being 14.19%. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 84 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.74 million shares (or 3.65% of all shares), a total value of $43.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.63 million shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $12.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 5.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.77 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $44.17 million.