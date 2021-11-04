We Just Learned Something New About Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) This Week With Its 9.14% Gain

During the recent session, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the FLR share is $25.08, that puts it down -24.4 from that peak though still a striking 42.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.64. The company’s market capitalization is $2.86B, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. FLR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) trade information

Fluor Corporation (FLR) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $20.16 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.14%, and it has moved by 23.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.81%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.13, which implies a decrease of -0.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, FLR is trading at a discount of -38.89% off the target high and 15.67% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.76 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.57 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30%. While earnings are projected to return 80.80% in 2021, the next five years will return -6.69% per annum.

FLR Dividends

Fluor Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)’s Major holders

Fluor Corporation insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.86%, with the float percentage being 88.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 390 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.63 million shares (or 11.05% of all shares), a total value of $276.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $228.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fluor Corporation (FLR) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 4.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.02 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $71.12 million.