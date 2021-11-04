Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP)

During the recent session, BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BGCP share is $6.51, that puts it down -24.24 from that peak though still a striking 46.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.60 million shares over the past three months.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. BGCP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) trade information

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $5.24 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.02%, and it has moved by -3.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.03%. The short interest in BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is 11.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 25.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, BGCP is trading at a discount of -33.59% off the target high and -33.59% off the low.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $490.4 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $458.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.00%. While earnings are projected to return -4.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.50% per annum.

BGCP Dividends

BGC Partners Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BGC Partners Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.99%.

BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)’s Major holders

BGC Partners Inc. insiders own 7.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.64%, with the float percentage being 71.07%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 30.97 million shares (or 9.12% of all shares), a total value of $175.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $140.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.83 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $37.82 million.