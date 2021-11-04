The Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Stock Dropped 15.27% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s traded shares were 5.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the BTBT share is $33.00, that puts it down -176.61 from that peak though still a striking 71.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $462.76M, and the average trade volume was 16.00 million shares over the past three months.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.58% in intraday trading to $11.93 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.50%, and it has moved by 15.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 205.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 14.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, BTBT is trading at a discount of -17.35% off the target high and -17.35% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.40%. While earnings are projected to return 148.00% in 2021.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Bit Digital Inc. insiders own 23.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.99%, with the float percentage being 3.89%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.43% of all shares), a total value of $3.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Bank Of Nova Scotia /’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF owns about 64785.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39019.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $0.33 million.