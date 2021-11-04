STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) Received An 22.18% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $42.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.97% or -$1.3. The 52-week high for the STAG share is $44.89, that puts it down -5.77 from that peak though still a striking 30.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.34. The company’s market capitalization is $7.28B, and the average trade volume was 782.14K shares over the past three months.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. STAG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.15.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) trade information

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) registered a -2.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.97% in intraday trading to $42.44 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by 8.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.14, which implies an increase of 5.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.50 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, STAG is trading at a discount of -17.81% off the target high and 16.35% off the low.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.9 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $154.29 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $129.77 million and $131.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.40% and then jump by 17.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.60%. While earnings are projected to return 278.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

STAG Dividends

STAG Industrial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for STAG Industrial Inc. is 1.45, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s Major holders

STAG Industrial Inc. insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.94%, with the float percentage being 86.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 549 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.09 million shares (or 13.60% of all shares), a total value of $864.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $623.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 7.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $306.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.5 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $168.58 million.