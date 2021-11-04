Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) Is Decrease -54.93%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s traded shares were 3.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.26% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the RFL share is $66.44, that puts it down -730.5 from that peak though still a striking 26.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $175.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 646.97K shares over the past three months.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) trade information

Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) registered a 5.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.26% in intraday trading to $8.00 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -73.48%, and it has moved by -75.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.93%. The short interest in Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL) is 2.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.55 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -124.80% in 2021.

RFL Dividends

Rafael Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RFL)’s Major holders

Rafael Holdings Inc. insiders own 23.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.36%, with the float percentage being 46.17%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 110 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $37.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $34.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Cabot Growth ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.23 million, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $7.02 million.