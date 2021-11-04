Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -28.13% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.29% or -$0.9. The 52-week high for the QUOT share is $17.93, that puts it down -205.45 from that peak though still a striking 7.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.45. The company’s market capitalization is $641.12M, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. QUOT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) trade information

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) registered a -13.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.29% in intraday trading to $5.87 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.45%, and it has moved by 21.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.52%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 59.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, QUOT is trading at a discount of -325.89% off the target high and 14.82% off the low.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -60.00% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.95 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.11 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $121.12 million and $142.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 5.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.50%. While earnings are projected to return -77.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

QUOT Dividends

Quotient Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)’s Major holders

Quotient Technology Inc. insiders own 5.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.46%, with the float percentage being 84.44%. Trigran Investments Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.73 million shares (or 8.21% of all shares), a total value of $83.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.15 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $77.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) shares are ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $23.01 million.