PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS): Is It Possible To Be Up 39.44% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.91% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the AGS share is $11.32, that puts it down -12.75 from that peak though still a striking 70.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.93. The company’s market capitalization is $362.75M, and the average trade volume was 214.92K shares over the past three months.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. AGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) trade information

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) registered a 5.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.91% in intraday trading to $10.04 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.22%, and it has moved by 20.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 224.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.79, which implies an increase of 27.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.50 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, AGS is trading at a discount of -109.16% off the target high and 5.38% off the low.

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.60% this quarter and then jump 69.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $63.3 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $64.56 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $49.28 million and $46.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.40% and then jump by 38.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.90%. While earnings are projected to return -622.10% in 2021.

AGS Dividends

PlayAGS Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s Major holders

PlayAGS Inc. insiders own 1.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.56%, with the float percentage being 81.69%. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.21 million shares (or 22.41% of all shares), a total value of $66.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.53 million shares, is of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 9.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) shares are Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.