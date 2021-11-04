Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Stock Dropped -10.64% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s traded shares were 3.0 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.67% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the PINS share is $89.90, that puts it down -99.87 from that peak though still a striking 3.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $43.60. The company’s market capitalization is $29.43B, and the average trade volume was 11.25 million shares over the past three months.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PINS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 18 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) registered a 0.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.67% in intraday trading to $44.98 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.50%, and it has moved by -10.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $67.88, which implies an increase of 33.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, PINS is trading at a discount of -122.32% off the target high and 11.07% off the low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.90% this quarter and then jump 9.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $631.55 million as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $876.68 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $442.62 million and $705.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.70% and then jump by 24.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 93.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.30% per annum.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Pinterest Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.18%, with the float percentage being 79.68%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,091 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 46.51 million shares (or 8.38% of all shares), a total value of $3.67 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.18 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.22 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.53 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $910.31 million.