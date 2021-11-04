NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.63% or -$3.45. The 52-week high for the NRG share is $46.10, that puts it down -26.13 from that peak though still a striking 16.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.47. The company’s market capitalization is $10.03B, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.22.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) registered a -8.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.63% in intraday trading to $36.55 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.43%, and it has moved by -2.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.21%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.56, which implies an increase of 21.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $53.00 respectively. As a result, NRG is trading at a discount of -45.01% off the target high and -14.91% off the low.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 117.60% this quarter and then jump 4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.4 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.84 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.10%. While earnings are projected to return -86.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 43.00% per annum.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NRG Energy Inc. is 1.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

NRG Energy Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.35%, with the float percentage being 100.28%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 725 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 29.82 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $920.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $278.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.34 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $289.7 million.