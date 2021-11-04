Now Is The Time To Buy Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)

During the last session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the CYBN share is $3.38, that puts it down -78.84 from that peak though still a striking 74.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.49. The company’s market capitalization is $368.70M, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.53%, and it has moved by -12.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 212.66%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.86, which implies an increase of 75.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.54 and $11.92 respectively. As a result, CYBN is trading at a discount of -530.69% off the target high and -193.12% off the low.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders own 16.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.60%, with the float percentage being 3.10%. Wedbush Securities Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 47000.0 shares (or 0.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35100.0 shares, is of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $76869.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 92147.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $0.2 million.