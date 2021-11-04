Now Is A Good Time To Buy ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP)

During the last session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s traded shares were 1.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.39% or -$1.4. The 52-week high for the TDUP share is $31.86, that puts it down -55.41 from that peak though still a striking 30.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.23. The company’s market capitalization is $1.95B, and the average trade volume was 558.98K shares over the past three months.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TDUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) registered a -6.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.39% in intraday trading to $20.50 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.47%, and it has moved by -1.63% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.80, which implies an increase of 26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, TDUP is trading at a discount of -70.73% off the target high and 2.44% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $61.85 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $63.22 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -24.80% in 2021.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

ThredUp Inc. insiders own 13.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.41%, with the float percentage being 127.15%. Park West Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.22 million shares (or 42.76% of all shares), a total value of $268.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 10.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $65.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 1.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 4.53% of the stock, which is worth about $23.02 million.