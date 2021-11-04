Now Is A Good Time To Buy Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX)

During the recent session, Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s traded shares were 3.78 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.90% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the BTTX share is $29.40, that puts it down -120.39 from that peak though still a striking 39.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.10. The company’s market capitalization is $86.85M, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) trade information

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) registered a 8.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.90% in intraday trading to $13.34 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.67%, and it has moved by 22.75% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 36.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, BTTX is trading at a discount of -57.42% off the target high and -57.42% off the low.

BTTX Dividends

Better Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX)’s Major holders

Better Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 32.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.40%, with the float percentage being 91.85%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.43 million shares (or 5.66% of all shares), a total value of $4.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 64700.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3648.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $36188.0.