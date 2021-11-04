NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Stock Jumped 19.08% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s traded shares were 43.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.56% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the NXTP share is $4.99, that puts it down -219.87 from that peak though still a striking 19.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $144.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.21 million shares over the past three months.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NXTP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) trade information

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) registered a 15.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.56% in intraday trading to $1.56 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.21%, and it has moved by 19.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.41%. The short interest in NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) is 1.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.75, which implies an increase of 67.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, NXTP is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -92.31% off the low.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NXTP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.00% this quarter and then jump 68.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,420.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $210k by the end of Nov 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.10%. While earnings are projected to return -39.50% in 2021.

NXTP Dividends

NextPlay Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextPlay Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP)’s Major holders

NextPlay Technologies Inc. insiders own 43.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.55%, with the float percentage being 2.77%.