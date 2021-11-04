Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s traded shares were 1.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.92% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the MILE share is $20.39, that puts it down -519.76 from that peak though still a striking 8.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $430.50M, and the average trade volume was 2.84 million shares over the past three months.

Metromile Inc. (MILE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MILE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) trade information

Metromile Inc. (MILE) registered a 0.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.92% in intraday trading to $3.29 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.94%, and it has moved by -7.84% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 49.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, MILE is trading at a discount of -112.77% off the target high and -82.37% off the low.

MILE Dividends

Metromile Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Metromile Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)’s Major holders

Metromile Inc. insiders own 38.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.70%, with the float percentage being 85.27%. Intact Financial Corp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 100 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.05 million shares (or 7.97% of all shares), a total value of $103.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.38 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $96.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metromile Inc. (MILE) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 1.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $23.19 million.