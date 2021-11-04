Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Investing Potential Is $70.76

During the recent session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 8.07 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -28.50% or -$28.21. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $130.02, that puts it down -83.75 from that peak though still a striking 53.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.80. The company’s market capitalization is $18.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) registered a -28.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -28.50% in intraday trading to $70.76 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.73%, and it has moved by 7.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 201.46%. The short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 2.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.31 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $119.91, which implies an increase of 40.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.87 and $162.34 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of -129.42% off the target high and -10.05% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.50%. While earnings are projected to return -89.50% in 2021.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders own 10.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.37%, with the float percentage being 62.76%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 314 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 17.03% of all shares), a total value of $2.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $573.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 2.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $216.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.33 million, or about 1.63% of the stock, which is worth about $146.05 million.