Is XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) Hit More of the Losses Given A -111.63% Dip From High?

During the last session, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s traded shares were 24.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 41.76% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the XRTX share is $8.19, that puts it down -111.63 from that peak though still a striking 78.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.84. The company’s average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 85970.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 86.98K shares over the past three months.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) registered a 41.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 41.76% in intraday trading to $3.87 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 49.42%, and it has moved by -33.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 172.66%. The short interest in XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.98, which implies an increase of 81.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.98 and $20.98 respectively. As a result, XRTX is trading at a discount of -442.12% off the target high and -442.12% off the low.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.89%, with the float percentage being 11.70%.