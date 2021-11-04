Is Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Still A Buy After plugging 16.49% Last Week?

During the last session, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 10.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.50% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $4.28, that puts it up 2.28 from that peak though still a striking 80.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average trade volume was 7.05 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. UEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) registered a 9.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.50% in intraday trading to $4.38 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.49%, and it has moved by 43.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 387.10%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.58, which implies an increase of 4.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.90 and $5.60 respectively. As a result, UEC is trading at a discount of -27.85% off the target high and 10.96% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.50%. While earnings are projected to return 11.80% in 2021.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Uranium Energy Corp. insiders own 2.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.78%, with the float percentage being 36.61%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 171 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 22.42 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $59.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.12 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF owns about 16.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.32 million, or about 3.14% of the stock, which is worth about $15.89 million.