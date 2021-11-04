Is Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.98% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the TEF share is $5.07, that puts it down -20.14 from that peak though still a striking 29.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.99. The company’s market capitalization is $24.76B, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. TEF has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) trade information

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) registered a -3.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.98% in intraday trading to $4.22 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.45%, and it has moved by -7.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.46, which implies an increase of 22.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.48 and $7.41 respectively. As a result, TEF is trading at a discount of -75.59% off the target high and 17.54% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.90%. While earnings are projected to return 59.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.80% per annum.

TEF Dividends

Telefonica S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Telefonica S.A. is 0.47, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s Major holders

Telefonica S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.06%, with the float percentage being 1.06%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 225 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.5 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $91.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of Parametric Portfolio Associates’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF owns about 25.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.14 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $80.71 million.