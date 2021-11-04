Is Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) On Track To Post A -42.88% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.96% or -$1.22. The 52-week high for the RIO share is $93.91, that puts it down -54.23 from that peak though still a striking 9.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $55.18. The company’s market capitalization is $102.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.44 million shares over the past three months.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) registered a -1.96% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.96% in intraday trading to $60.89 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.62%, and it has moved by -6.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.03%. The short interest in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is 12.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.67, which implies an increase of 21.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71.00 and $87.00 respectively. As a result, RIO is trading at a discount of -42.88% off the target high and -16.6% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.00%. While earnings are projected to return 23.00% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.50% per annum.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rio Tinto Group is 6.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.71%.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Rio Tinto Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.62%, with the float percentage being 8.62%. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 694 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.36 million shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $892.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.13 million shares, is of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co’s that is approximately 0.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rio Tinto Group (RIO) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and iShares International Select Dividend ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 9.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $626.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.21 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $281.41 million.