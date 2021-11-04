Is Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 31.09% YTD?

During the last session, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s traded shares were 5.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NAK share is $1.15, that puts it down -173.81 from that peak though still a striking 26.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $226.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.51 million shares over the past three months.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $0.42 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.73%, and it has moved by -2.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.05%. The short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is 18.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.20, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $1.20 respectively. As a result, NAK is trading at a discount of -185.71% off the target high and -185.71% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.20%. While earnings are projected to return 30.20% in 2021.

NAK Dividends

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders own 2.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.78%, with the float percentage being 12.03%. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 92 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 26.78 million shares (or 5.22% of all shares), a total value of $16.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.56 million shares, is of Russell Investments Group, Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 14.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.45 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $5.88 million.