Is Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Still A Buy After plugging 1.15% Last Week?

During the recent session, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s traded shares were 1.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.34% or -$0.88. The 52-week high for the MFC share is $22.25, that puts it down -15.4 from that peak though still a striking 27.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.01. The company’s market capitalization is $40.13B, and the average trade volume was 3.48 million shares over the past three months.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) registered a -4.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.34% in intraday trading to $19.28 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.15%, and it has moved by 2.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.21, which implies an increase of 20.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.45 and $29.92 respectively. As a result, MFC is trading at a discount of -55.19% off the target high and -11.26% off the low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.42 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.45 billion by the end of Jun 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.67 billion and $13.06 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -11.70% and then drop by -27.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return 6.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.82% per annum.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation is 0.89, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Manulife Financial Corporation insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.99%, with the float percentage being 57.00%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 783 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 148.62 million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.93 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 104.18 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 5.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 24.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $528.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.18 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $417.15 million.