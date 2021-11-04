Is Liquidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ: LQDA) 20.67% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s traded shares were 1.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.20% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the LQDA share is $4.94, that puts it down -14.35 from that peak though still a striking 47.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $225.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 242.37K shares over the past three months.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LQDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) registered a 10.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.20% in intraday trading to $4.32 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.67%, and it has moved by 58.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.71%. The short interest in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 0.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies a decrease of -1.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, LQDA is trading at a discount of -38.89% off the target high and 53.7% off the low.

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.00% this quarter and then jump 68.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,487.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.73 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.53 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2021.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 04 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Liquidia Corporation insiders own 19.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.56%, with the float percentage being 52.79%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 4.78% of all shares), a total value of $7.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.51 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.41 million, or about 0.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.18 million.