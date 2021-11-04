Is Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) On Track To Post A -57.66% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares were 1.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.63% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the KPLT share is $19.65, that puts it down -342.57 from that peak though still a striking 30.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.10. The company’s market capitalization is $414.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.16 million shares over the past three months.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KPLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) registered a -2.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.63% in intraday trading to $4.44 this Wednesday, 11/03/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.77%, and it has moved by -4.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.38%. The short interest in Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is 12.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 31.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, KPLT is trading at a discount of -57.66% off the target high and -35.14% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $77.47 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -928.40% in 2021.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 12 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Katapult Holdings Inc. insiders own 39.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.86%, with the float percentage being 65.96%. Iridian Asset Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 5.87% of all shares), a total value of $61.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.0 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 61415.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8123.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $87809.0.